Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of Ikea and one of the world’s richest men, died Saturday at his home in Smaland, Sweden. He was 91.

Ikea confirmed his death in a statement released on Sunday.

Kamprad grew up in a poor family struggled with dyslexia. He milked cows and eventually earned some cash selling pencils and matches in Smaland, located in southern Sweden.

By the time he was 17, Kamprad christened his mail-order household goods business Ikea.

Over the next 70 years, he built the company into the world’s biggest furniture company with more than 350 stores in 29 countries, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index listed Kamprad as the world’s eighth-wealthiest person.