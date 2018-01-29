Last night at the star studded 60th Annual Grammy Awards the boys from Texas, Midland had a lot of fun at the show. They are true country outlaws who rocked the red carpet!

Grammy bound all the way down A post shared by Midland (@midland) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:12pm PST

During the show Midland lent their cowboy hats to Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld when they presented the awards for ‘Best Country Album.” If you watched the show, the two presenters first came out with no hats and then all of the sudden two hats appeared. During the part where the screen shows all the nominees in the category, Donnie ran over to the side of the stage where Midland was standing and a grabbed the hats from the boys and then ran back to announce the winner! It definitely made for fun TV!

Thanks to @MidlandOfficial for literally giving us the the cowboy hats off their heads, and thanks to @HaileeSteinfeld for being such a good sport! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XHSpqg4MSn — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 29, 2018

By the way Chris Stapleton took the Grammy for Best Country Album along with Best Country Song for “Broken Halos” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Either Way.”

What was your favorite moment at this years Grammy’s?