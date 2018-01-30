Filed Under:Allowed, Banned, Emotional, Not, Peacock, Peacock banned, peacock not allowed, Support, United

Photo: Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — When most people travel with animals, they travel with small lap dogs or perhaps particularly patient felines. But for one woman flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport, dogs and cats are so last year.

The unidentified traveler brought her gigantic “emotional-support” peacock to the airport, claiming the majestic bird had his own ticket for a United Airlines flight, according to a report from Fox News.

Her request was denied.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” United Airlines told Fox News in a statement.

Earlier this month, Delta announced it would impose tighter regulations on support animals, prompting other airlines.

United recently confirmed to Fox News that they are reevaluating their current support animal policies. But it wasn’t those changes that prompted United to deny the peacock its seat.

It is a reasonable denial, but the whole situation brings up an interesting question. How was the peacock going to fit in its seat in the first place?

