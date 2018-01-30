Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Keith Urban is getting up close and personal.
Related: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Throwback Photo Featuring Keith Urban
The country star has shared a new video featuring an acoustic take on his recent single, “Female.”
The intimate video clip is filmed in front of a window, with Urban knocking out the tune in impassioned fashion on an acoustic guitar for the camera.
Watch the video below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.