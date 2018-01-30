Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Keith Urban is getting up close and personal.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Throwback Photo Featuring Keith Urban



The country star has shared a new video featuring an acoustic take on his recent single, “Female.”

The intimate video clip is filmed in front of a window, with Urban knocking out the tune in impassioned fashion on an acoustic guitar for the camera.

Watch the video below.