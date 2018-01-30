Filed Under:Carly Pearce, Concert, Country, Detroit, Ford Field, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Bryan Detroit, Luke Bryan Detroit Show, Luke Bryan Tour, Morgan Wallen, october, Sam Hunt, Show, tour, What Makes You Country, What Makes You Country Tour XL

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Country music star Luke Bryan announced Tuesday he is bringing his What Makes You Country Tour XL to Detroit this October.

Bryan with special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock will play at the home of the Detroit Lions on Friday, Oct. 26, according to Bryan’s tour schedule.

Ticket details weren’t immediately announced.

It’s sort of become ritual for Bryan to play at Ford Field before Halloween. In years past, he previously closed out his 2015 Kick The Dust Up Tour and 2016 Kill the Lights Tour at Ford Field.

 

