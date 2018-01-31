Photo: Larry McCormack / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Chris Stapleton’s really good week continues, as the country star saddled up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Jan. 30).
Related: Chris Stapleton Reveals 2018 Tour Dates
Stapleton performed “Drunkard’s Prayer” during Colbert’s special post-State of the Union live show.
His appearance follows hot on the heels of the singer taking home 3 GRAMMYS, including Best Country Album award, at last weekend’s awards show where he also teamed up with Emmylou Harris to perform during the “in memoriam” segment.
Watch Chris Stapleton’s “Drunkard’s Prayer” performance below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.