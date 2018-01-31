Photo: Larry McCormack / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton’s really good week continues, as the country star saddled up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Jan. 30).

Stapleton performed “Drunkard’s Prayer” during Colbert’s special post-State of the Union live show.

His appearance follows hot on the heels of the singer taking home 3 GRAMMYS, including Best Country Album award, at last weekend’s awards show where he also teamed up with Emmylou Harris to perform during the “in memoriam” segment.

Watch Chris Stapleton’s “Drunkard’s Prayer” performance below.