Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today
When music industry big shots attended the GRAMMYs this week, they walked away with a gift bag worth over $20,000! That’s a lot of swag! And while the bags were full of all kinds of high-dollar goodies, like $8,850 in spa services from Golden Door Spa, there were a lot of edible items in there, too.
These are some of the foodie treats from the GRAMMY swag bags.
- Mixology classes worth more than $5,000 from Liquor Lab
- Bulletproof Coffee
- UberEats credits
- A marijuana box subscription from Lucky Box Club
- Candies from UnReal Snacks
- Southern Wicked Lemonade
- Goodies from Ocean Spray
- A copy of hygge-inspired Cook Yourself Happy: The Danish Way
Source: Food and Wine
