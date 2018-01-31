Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

When music industry big shots attended the GRAMMYs this week, they walked away with a gift bag worth over $20,000! That’s a lot of swag! And while the bags were full of all kinds of high-dollar goodies, like $8,850 in spa services from Golden Door Spa, there were a lot of edible items in there, too.

These are some of the foodie treats from the GRAMMY swag bags.

Mixology classes worth more than $5,000 from Liquor Lab

Bulletproof Coffee

UberEats credits

A marijuana box subscription from Lucky Box Club

Candies from UnReal Snacks

Southern Wicked Lemonade

Goodies from Ocean Spray

A copy of hygge-inspired Cook Yourself Happy: The Danish Way

Source: Food and Wine