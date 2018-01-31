(Photo: Glen Jones | Dreamstime.com)

We’re constantly hearing that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but a lot of people just don’t like common healthy breakfast options like eggs, yogurt or even cereal. Well, what if you could eat pizza first thing in the morning and still be healthy?

Now while that may sound totally out there, dietician and blogger Chelsey Amer recently made the case for pizza for breakfast. While she admits it may not be the absolute healthiest option, she does argue that pizza is actually healthier, and more balanced, than your standard sugary breakfast cereal and milk.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer told the Chicago Tribune. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

Of course not everyone agrees, with some arguing it realy depends on the cereal you pick. New York-based dietitian Keri Gans tells the “New York Post” that cereal can be a great option to “start your day off right,” as long as you pick one packed with fiber, which not only keeps you fuller longer, but also helps lower cholesterol and control blood sugar. Gans recommends looking for cereals with three grams of sugar or less, and at least six grams of fiber.

Gans also suggests topping cereal with things like berries, which have a lot of vitamins, or apples, bananas, or even nuts, seeds or yogurt. Gans notes this type of cereal option will certainly be healthier than a greasy slice of pizza. Although it will certainly be less tasty.

Source: New York Post