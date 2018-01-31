Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
When you’re really feeling a song, sometimes you just gotta let it out.
Related: Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey Premiere ‘The Middle’ Visual During GRAMMY Commercial
Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert had just such a moment recently with TLC’s 1999 pop hit, “No Scrubs.” Morris shared a video of the candid backstage footage, in which she sings along to the song with a squad of celebrity stylists. Morris uses a makeup brush as a microphone, while Lambert opts for an opened champagne bottle.
“GLAM JAM DOUBLE TROUBLE,” Morris captioned the post on Instagram.
Watch the video below:
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.