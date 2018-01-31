Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

As we previously told you, Carrie Underwood just revealed that she had to get 40 or 50 stitches in her face following her November fall at her home, and while she is “healing,” she admits she’s “not quite looking the same.”

But one person who saw her out and about after the fall says she didn’t even notice anything different about the singer. We told you “Below Deck” alum Adrienne Gang ran into Carrie at the gym last month, and even posted a picture with the singer. Well, Adrienne insists that besides her wrist injury Carrie looked the same as she always does.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

“I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her. She had a wrist brace on, but I didn’t think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together,” Adrienne tells “Us Weekly.” “She looked great and seemed to be in great spirits.”