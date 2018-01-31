Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Sam Hunt is getting primed and ready to start working on the long-awaited follow-up to his 2014 debut, Montevallo.

“I finally got my life a lot more organized than it has been in years. Getting married last year helped a lot in that department, and so that’s definitely translated with music,” Hunt revealed during a Facebook Live video session, reports Taste of Country.

Actually, Hunt has been working on new tunes from some time now, they just haven’t come to fruition.

“I’ve been writing for a couple years,” he said. “[I] had planned on having music out before now, but just with all the other things going on, I hadn’t quite organized it into a compact album version, market-ready version of some of this music. So I do have some songs.”

Now, Hunt has blocked out the time to head to the recording studio and see if he can mix some of his old songs with new ideas to create something special.

“I’m going in February 5 through March and April and I’m hitting it hard before we get out on the road,” he said. “So I plan on having new music out a month or two before we strike out and hit the road, where I may not have as much time to write.”

Hunt is scheduled to launch a tour with Luke Bryan at the end of May, which means that fans may start seeing Hunt’s first new songs in the next few months.