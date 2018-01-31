Sam Hunt talks about shaving off his beard. “For the past couple of years, when it gets cold, I like to grow a little facial hair, so I had that going on for a little while, and there was this cool little barber shop – I was in a hotel two nights ago, and there was this cool little barber shop downstairs. He was giving those straight razor shaves, and I had never had one done, so I got it off!”

Sam will hit the road with Luke Bryan later this year and will close out at Ford Field for the final stop on the What Makes You Country tour.