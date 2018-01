iStock

By: Rob Stone

Scam alert! The Secretary of State is not emailing you. It’s one of the latest email scams to invade your inbox. The “Secretary of State” has sent you an email saying you are owed a payment. Don’t fall for it!

Rex Tillerson isn’t sending you an email. This scam will ask you to send a $320 payment and a lot of personal information in order to receive your payment. You don’t need to send money. You don’t need to give up your information by phone or email. Delete the email right away.

Have you ever fallen victim to a scam such as this? Make sure to spread the word on this one.