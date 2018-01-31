Nov 4, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Luke Bryan wins Entertainer of the Year during the 49th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — There’s thousands of reasons why Luke Bryan has been named a recipient of the ACM and CMA “Entertainer of the Year” award, but in honor of him coming to Ford Field in October, we narrowed some of his truly unforgettable moments.

[Luke Bryan Announces Ford Field Show For October]

These 10 moments will have you laughing and some that will have you crying. But these are Top 10 reasons that Bryan is truly unforgettable.

10. The time Luke helped Ellen out on the CMA Awards red carpet

9. His bro hug with Zac Brown

8. Luke performing “Country Girl” at the 2011 CMA Awards. It essentially help launch his career!

7. Anytime he walks his beautiful wife, Caroline, down the red carpet. Hottest couple ever?

Show's about to start #CMAawards50 A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

6. Shaking it for the fans! Ladies, please enjoy this compilation video.

5. Luke taking in his nephew after the death of his brother-in-law.

4. Luke’s hilarious soap opera parody on Ellen.

3. Anytime Luke fell on stage… but didn’t get hurt! Thank goodness for no bumps or bruises.

2. Arguably Luke’s best award show moment came at the 2013 CMAs when he sang “Drink a Beer,” a song about losing a loved one that obviously left him thinking about his late brother and sister.

1. Luke winning the 2014 ACM Entertainer of the Year Award

Here are some other of our favorite moments from Luke!

Vintage BS A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:44am PST

Me and the crew!! A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Let’s have a beer for many more unforgettable moments to come from Luke!