Here’s a few you can support!

Michigan Senior Winter Olympic Games February 7th – 12th. Open to ages 50 and up. Events take place a various locations around Oakland County. From basketball, ice hockey, table tennis, cross country skiing and more! Call 248-608-0252 or 248-608-0250 to register by phone or visit www.michiganseniorolympics.org for more info!

The Devoted Barn is in need of hay for the winter! On average they go through 84 bales of hay a week! Help this wonderful organization by donating today! Also their 2nd annual Muttsquerade Ball is 6:00 PM 11:00 PM located at the River Raisin Banquet Center. The Ball will be a special evening of Music and Merriment to celebrate Mardi Gras and raise funds for The Devoted Barn. There will be dancing, raffles, a silent auction, and plenty more fun! Each ticket includes dinner and two drinks! For all the details visit www.thedevotedbarn.org

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details and stayed tuned for details on how to join Team WYCD!

Taylor Cert gathers the 2nd Tuesday of every month. Each month is a new topic! Next #PEPTalks is February 13th. Where Is Everybody? A talk on how communication is affected during a disaster and how we can still communicate when service are down. Visit Taylorcert.org/peptalks for full 2018 schedule!