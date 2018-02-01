What do Rebel Wilson, Gordon Ramsey, Anthony Hopkins and Cardi B have in common? They’re all appearing in a Super Bowl commercial. They’ll each replace the lost voice of Amazon’s Alexa.
One user asks for a grilled cheese recipe. Ramsey calls him “pathetic” before telling him, “You’re 32 years of age and you don’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich. Its name is the recipe, you dumb f—k!” And when a teen asks how far Mars is, Cardi said, “Well how am I supposed to know I’ve never been here! This guy wanna go to Mars. For what? There’s not even oxygen there.”
Comments
