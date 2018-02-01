iStock

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Be careful opening any email from Netflix. It could be a phishing scam.

The email tries to trick users into divulging payment information to update an account so it won’t get suspended. It looks official complete with the Netflix logo.

If you click the link, it will take you to fake landing pages that will ask you to put in your credit or debit card number. Don’t do it.

This also happened last year. Netflix reminded subscribers they will never ask for billing or payment information via email.

Phishing emails can be reported to the FBI here. You can also report them to Netflix by contacting phishing@netflix.com.