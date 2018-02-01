Mario Lopez arrives at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, December 7, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — An exact replica of the diner from the ‘90s sitcom Saved By The Bell will be opening this spring in Los Angeles.

In addition to looking exactly like the set from the iconic show, Saved By The Max will also sport show-inspired items like: Tori’s Fried Chicken, A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech, Bayside Burger, Preppy BLT and the Kelly Kapowski Montecristo.

It’s expected to be so popular, you have to buy tickets. The pop-up restaurant had a successful run in Chicago for a year before closing up last May.

A press release says The Max will have “the finest in chef-driven diner fare.”