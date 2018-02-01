iStock

For the first time in its 1000-year history, Britain’s University of Oxford has admitted more women than men. The prestigious university will welcome an undergrad class of 1070 women and 1025 men and it’s about time!

This is a turning point for Oxford, which is currently ranked the number one university globally, and only started allowing women to attend less than 100 years ago. Women could sit in lectures and take exams there from 1879, but they weren’t able to earn degrees until 1920…50 yearsafter some other colleges.

This change in Oxford admissions has been a long time coming and a lot of other institutions have already gotten there. According to a 2014 study of 128 U.S. colleges, 16 admitted women and men at equal rates, including Harvard and Princeton, and 48 admitted more women than men. So things are looking up for women at higher education institutions. Now if we can just close that gender pay gap, we’ll be good.

Source: Whimn