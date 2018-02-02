Brantley Gilbert just debuted the video for his latest single “The Ones That Like Me,” which has him enjoying a day out on his motorcycle with his buddies.

The clip was shot in Middle Tennessee, and after a day of riding fun he and his buddies and family relax on the front porch. The video even includes a cameo of his then-pregnant wife Amber. (They welcomed son Barrett in November.)

Source: Brantley Gilbert