Brantley Gilbert just debuted the video for his latest single “The Ones That Like Me,” which has him enjoying a day out on his motorcycle with his buddies.
The clip was shot in Middle Tennessee, and after a day of riding fun he and his buddies and family relax on the front porch. The video even includes a cameo of his then-pregnant wife Amber. (They welcomed son Barrett in November.)
Source: Brantley Gilbert
