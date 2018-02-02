Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Sarah Jessica Parker is finally responding to Kim Cattrall’s claims that the ladies of “Sex and the City” were never friends.

In case you missed it, SJP was discussing the situation on Wednesday’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live.” She said she was “heartbroken” over Kim’s allegation. “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

At one point, “Sex and the City 3” was a no-go because Kim didn’t want to do it. But there’s been talk of Sharon Stone taking her place. When Andy Cohen brought it up, SJP said, “You’re not the first person that’s said it. I think it’s a really interesting idea.” Others names that have been tossed around include Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, and Sofia Vergara.

Source: Page Six