By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The stars of “The Voice” go country for a new commercial that’s set to air during the Super Bowl. While we are all used to seeing Blake Shelton sing country music, the clip has his fellow judges, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson joining in on a funny country tune.

The tune has Blake singing about “sittin’ on a country porch with some Labrador puppies and a Clydesdale horse,” while Levine croons about his “awesome” hair and drinking lemonade that “accents my cheekbones.”

Alicia suddenly conjures up a piano and some singing kids, while Kelly makes her grand entrance with an extra long train behind her dress. Even Carson Daly makes an appearance, holding a calf.

The new season of “The Voice” is set to premiere February 26th .

Source: Today

