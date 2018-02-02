Filed Under:Carrie, Carrie Footage, Carrie Underwood, Dashcam Carrie, Dashcam Footage, footage, Police Carrie, Police pull, Pull Over, speeding, Ticket, underwood

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Dashcam footage has emerged online of Carrie Underwood’s traffic stop after getting pulled over by police.

A police officer in Brentwood, Tenn., pulled Underwood over on Jan. 29 for speeding.

In the video, obtained by Inside Edition, the superstar is nothing but polite and cooperative when the officer approaches her SUV. She apologizes profusely after he asks, “What’s the big hurry, ma’am?”

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” Underwood replies, quickly adding, “I know that’s no excuse.”

Underwood was given a verbal warning and allowed to continue on her way, but she felt so bad that she still apologized for the incident,.

The country star shared a personally harrowing moment from the road after she was pulled over for speeding.

“Well, it happened today,” Underwood posted on Twitter. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go.”

 

