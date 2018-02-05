Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry joined Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald for the first time since losing Troy Gentry in that horrific helicopter crash in September. Montgomery Gentry released a new album and Eddie says he will honor his brother, his friend, his “Road Dog.”
