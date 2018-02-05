By: Nathan Vicar
Faster Horses Festival returns to Brooklyn, MI with a star-studded lineup.
Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Brooks & Dunn and more will descend on the Michigan International Speedway for the “Party of the Summer” on July 20-22.
Passes for the three-day, two-stage camping festival will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.
The ticket pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Use password FHFYCD.
This year’s heavy-hitting lineup will include:
- Blake Shelton
- Florida Georgia Line
- Brooks & Dunn
- Billy Currington
- Brantley Gilbert
- Cam
- Chris Janson
- Dustin Lynch
- Ashley McBryde
- LOCASH
- Midland
- Morgan Wallen
- Parmalee
- Raelynn
- Tyler Farr
- Walker Hayes
