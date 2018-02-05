By: Nathan Vicar

Faster Horses Festival returns to Brooklyn, MI with a star-studded lineup.

Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Brooks & Dunn and more will descend on the Michigan International Speedway for the “Party of the Summer” on July 20-22.

Passes for the three-day, two-stage camping festival will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.

The ticket pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Use password FHFYCD.

[Click for tickets]

This year’s heavy-hitting lineup will include: