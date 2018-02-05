Photo by GPA/imageSPACE

Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed her pregnancy – by announcing the birth of her baby girl. She took to The ‘Gram on Sunday to say that her child was apparently born last Thursday, February 1st.

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s baby girl apologized for keeping us “in the dark through all the assumptions.” “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” she wrote. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Kylie also released a video that chronicled her pregnancy – and it’s already breaking YouTube – racking up more than 20-million views in its first 11 hours online. In that video, she provided us the first glimpse of Chicago WestKim Kardashian’s new baby. She featured her friends and family, and Travis Scott and his family. It wraps with Kylie in labor and we see a shot of the baby’s limbs before the screen goes black with the caption, “To our daughter; February 1, 2018; Eight pounds, nine ounces; 4:43pm.”

