Photo: Courtesy Capitol Nashville

While lots of people watched last night’s Super Bowl for the game, there are plenty of people who watched it for the commercials, and if they did they probably caught a Jon Pardi song.

Jon re-recorded the hit “I Like Beer” for Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl commercial, which featured appearances from stars like Chris Pratt, US Open Golf Champion Brooks Koepka, World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.

“This past year has been filled with so many milestones and bucket list items, and when Michelob Ultra reached out with an opportunity to be part of this Super Bowl commercial, I was all in,” Jon says. “It was such a fun experience to record this version of the song and it’s awesome to be a part of it.”

And Jon wasn’t the only country artist in a Super Bowl commercial. Big Kenny was featured in an ad for Monster, a high-performance personal audio company.

Source: Jon Pardi