Photo: AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Betsy Mack and Emory Joann, meet the world.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has shared the first photo of her newborn twins, also revealing the babies’ names in a new Instagram post. A second photos shows the twins being held by big sister Eisele.

“Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long,” she shared with the post. “Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek. Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double! Double the blessing, double the tired double the laundry, but double the love! ~Tyrrell Party of Five.”

See the adorable photos below.