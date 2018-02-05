Pink was suffering with the flu all weekend, and there was worry she wouldn’t make it through her performance of the National Anthem at last night’s Super Bowl, but there really was no need.
The singer performed an amazing version of the song, nailing all the high notes, so much so that you would have never known she had been sick.
Pink was called out by some people after cameras caught her taking something out of her mouth before the performance. Some claimed it was gum, but she was quick to point out, “it was a throat lozenge.”
- Pink also snapped back at someone who criticized her performance. Someone tweeted, “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl,” to which she responded, “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”
- Earlier in the weekend, Pink performed at Minneapolis’ The Armory, but had a hard time getting through her show because of her sickness. “As you can hear, I have the f—ing flu,” she told the crowd. “Because I have two children that cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause it’s so cute. So, I don’t cancel, and I’m not gonna sound like sh*t all night, I promise.”
- She also shared a photo from her Super Bowl rehearsal and revealed her condition to fans. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” Pink wrote, mentioning how her kids got her sick. “And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.” She added, “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.