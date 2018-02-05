Pink was suffering with the flu all weekend, and there was worry she wouldn’t make it through her performance of the National Anthem at last night’s Super Bowl, but there really was no need.

The singer performed an amazing version of the song, nailing all the high notes, so much so that you would have never known she had been sick.

Pink was called out by some people after cameras caught her taking something out of her mouth before the performance. Some claimed it was gum, but she was quick to point out, “it was a throat lozenge.”

Pink also snapped back at someone who criticized her performance. Someone tweeted, “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb #SuperBowl,” to which she responded, “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”

Earlier in the weekend, Pink performed at Minneapolis’ The Armory, but had a hard time getting through her show because of her sickness. “As you can hear, I have the f—ing flu,” she told the crowd. “Because I have two children that cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause it’s so cute. So, I don’t cancel, and I’m not gonna sound like sh*t all night, I promise.”