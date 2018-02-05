By Rob Stone

If you work for the United States Government in National Security, you would think you would be extremely careful with any important paperwork. Not this guy…

Documents from The Department of Homeland Security about Super Bowl security were left in the seat-back pocket of a commercial plane. A CNN employee discovered the documents along with other sensitive DHS material and the travel itinerary and boarding pass of a government scientist. The documents were a critique of the response to a simulated anthrax attack on the Super Bowl. It was marked “For Official Use Only” and “important for national security.”

CNN waited until after the game to report the story. Officials that were contacted in regard to the sensitive information thought that reporting it before the Super Bowl would have compromised security at the game.

Do you think the person who left this on the plane will still be working for Homeland Security? I think not!

 

