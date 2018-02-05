Lace up your skates at the coolest place in the city–the Rink at Campus Martius Park… your winter playground!! Register below for your chance to win complimentary admission during public skating sessions with skate rental! There’s unlimited fun for all ages in a spectacular outdoor setting!! Celebrate the season in downtown Detroit’s gathering place!! Visit http://www.campusmartiuspark.org – your hot ticket to be cool!!
