By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley won’t be returning to host the ACM Awards this year. During a Q&A at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Dierks revealed that he and his buddy have lost out on the gig.

After a picture of him and Luke flashed across a screen, he noted, “That’s over… We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?” His manager later confirmed that he wasn’t joking.

So far there’s no word on who’ll be replacing the pair. The ACM Awards are set to air April 15th, live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

  • In happier news, Dierks was honored yesterday for his charity efforts at the Country Radio Seminar where he was awarded the CRS 2018 Humanitarian Award.

Source: Billboard

