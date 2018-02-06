Filed Under:Car, David Bowie, Elon Musk, Launch, mars, Music, Pumping, Set, space, Space Oddity, SpaceX

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Elon Musk is set to launch a car pumping out David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” into space Tuesday, Verge reports.

Watch a trailer for the SpaceX project, soundtracked by “Life On Mars,” below. Of course, there’s no sound in space anyway, so I don’t suppose it makes much difference.

The project is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern, when an unmanned rocket called Falcon Heavy will shoot into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Once there, the plan is for it to release the Bowie-blasting Tesla Roadster on a path toward Mars, and finally, beyond.

According to Musk, the car will be “in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent.”

