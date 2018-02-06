Filed Under:Create, D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, films, Game of Thrones, Game Of Thrones Creators, new, series, Star Wars, Star Wars Creators

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — “Game Of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm.

The films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, The Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday.

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement that the command that Benioff and Weiss have of complex characters and mythology will help break new ground for Star Wars.

No release dates have been set.

Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement that they are honored and a little terrified by the responsibility.

They plan to get started on Star Wars when the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is complete. It is set to air in 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live