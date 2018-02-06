Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Oxford English Dictionary has just added 1,100 new words and phrases as part of a quarterly update to keep up with language trends. Words like “snowflake” and “mansplaining” made the cut, and so did “hangry.”

Hangry has been used more and more recently, and for those who don’t know, it’s used to describe that feeling when you’re both starving and increasingly angry. The Oxford English Dictionary defines hangry as “Bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.”

We think of hangry as a new word, but according to Katherine Connor Martin, Head of US Dictionaries, the word has been around. It was first used in a psychoanalytic journal in 1956.

Other food-related words in the latest update include:

Agar – “a gelatinous substance obtained from seaweed”

Frugivore – “an organism that eats primarily fruit”

Self-saucing – describes “a dish that is cake-like on top and fluid at the bottom”

Shumai – “a dumpling in Chinese cuisine”

Source: Country Living UK