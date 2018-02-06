Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
By Scott T. Sterling
Jon Pardi can’t stop thinking about the one that got away.
The country star has shared the music video for “She Ain’t In It,” a mournful ballad bemoaning lost love.
The black and white clip was directed by Jim Wright on location at a ranch outside Thousand Oaks, California.
In the video, Pardi is seen going through a typical day at the ranch, but at every turn he is reminded of a girlfriend who left him to go to the big city.
“She Ain’t In It” is the latest track from Pardi’s most recent full-length, California Sunrise, to receive a video treatment.
Watch the clip below.
