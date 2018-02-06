Like most singers and songwriters their dream is to make hit records and get on the radio and play the Grand Ole Opry stage!! Chris Janson has achieved those dreams, and last night he got the surprise of a lifetime! Video below.

Janson was performing during his sold out Ryman Auditorim concert last night when Opry member Keith Urban surprised him with an invitation to become an official Grand Ole Opry member.

Keith Urban joined Chris Janson on stage to perform the John Michael Montgomery hit “Sold,” a song they’ve collaborated on the Opry stage before. Afterwards, Urban surprised Janson by say this:

“Chris it’s amazing for you to have a sold-out show at the Ryman. It’s one of my most favorite places in the world to play. I remember when I was invited to a member of the Grand Ole Opry here, so well, it’s only natural I say we would like to invite you to be the newest member of our family!”

BREAKING: @janson_chris has just been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry by @KeithUrban! pic.twitter.com/dq4a2AJeFT — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) February 6, 2018

Dreams do come true! Congratulations Chris Janson and we can wait to see you at this year’s Faster Horses Festival!!