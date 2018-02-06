iStock

Doritos are certainly a yummy snack, but apparently there are women out there who don’t particularly care for them, and not because of the taste. PepsiCo, which owns Doritos, says women don’t like their chips because they crunch too loudly and make a mess of their fingers, so the company is doing something about that.

PepsiCo just announced plans to launch a new “lady friendly” tortilla chip, which they say will be quieter, less messy and will also come in packages small enough to fit in handbags.

“They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public,” Indra Nooyi, Global Chief Executive of PepsiCo says of female customers. “And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.” She adds, “’For women [it’s about] low-crunch, the full taste profile, not having so much of the flavor on the fingers and how can you put it in a purse. Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

As you can imagine, news of the new “lady friendly” Doritos didn’t sit well with a lot of women, with some groups saying it plays into a “tired gender stereotype.” And as you can imagine, folks took to social media to express their outrage about such snacking sexism…