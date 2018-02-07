Photo: Facebook
(WYCD) — The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in!
99.5 WYCD’s Roxanne Steele is nominated for ACM On-Air Personality of the Year in a Major Market.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.
The ACM Awards will air live on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
