(WYCD) — The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in!

99.5 WYCD’s Roxanne Steele is nominated for ACM On-Air Personality of the Year in a Major Market.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Congrats to #ACMawards On-Air Personality Of The Year – Major Market nominees: pic.twitter.com/eC2VKnqWoy — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 7, 2018

The ACM Awards will air live on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.