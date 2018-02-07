Filed Under:53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, 99.5 WYCD, ACM Awards, ACM On-Air Personality of the Year in a Major Market, Nominations, Roxanne Steele

Photo: Facebook

(WYCD) — The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are in!

99.5 WYCD’s Roxanne Steele is nominated for ACM On-Air Personality of the Year in a Major Market.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

The ACM Awards will air live on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

 

