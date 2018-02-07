Filed Under:millie bobby brown carpool, millie bobby brown carpool karaoke, millie bobby brown eleven, millie bobby brown friends, millie bobby brown karaoke, millie bobby brown stranger things, millie bobby brown twitter, millie bobby brown video

Photo: Dan MacMedan / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

In the last year, Millie Bobby Brown has scored Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, but one coveted honor eludes her. She’s never recorded a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden.

The 13-year-old actress shared a homemade video featuring herself and a friend cruising down the highway, singing some of her favorite songs. If this audition doesn’t catch Corden’s attention, what will?

Brown and her friend/driver sang  Nick Jonas’ “Bacon,” Ed Sheeran’s “Barcelona” and Adele’s “Don’t You Forget.” To conclude, the duo performed some bars from Beyonce’s “Daddy Lessons.” The clip was shot in black-and-white and Millie busts moves throughout the joy ride.

Brown captioned the video “da daily ting ya know.”

Watch Brown’s take on “Carpool Karaoke,” which contains brief profanity, now at Radio.com.

