By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Vince Gill opened up about a very personal experience during the Country Radio Seminar Team UMG luncheon at the Ryman yesterday.

Vince introduced a song called “Forever Changed,” which he wrote years ago, and decided to share because of the #MeToo movement. While the song is written from the point of view of a female sexual abuse survivor, it prompted Vince to open up about a brush he had with an abusive teacher.

“I was in seventh grade. I was a young dumb kid, and I had a gym teacher that acted inappropriately towards me and was trying to do things that I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Vince shared. “I was just fortunate that I ran,” noting, “I don’t think I ever told anybody about that my whole life.”

Vince continued, “I wrote this song some years ago, and never really knew where it came from until now, when people are finally having the courage to speak out about abuse,” adding, “I think it’s beyond beautiful and beyond healthy, to see people who have been wronged finally having a voice.”

Source: Sounds Like Nashville

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live