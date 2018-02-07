Vince Gill opened up about a very personal experience during the Country Radio Seminar Team UMG luncheon at the Ryman yesterday.

Vince introduced a song called “Forever Changed,” which he wrote years ago, and decided to share because of the #MeToo movement. While the song is written from the point of view of a female sexual abuse survivor, it prompted Vince to open up about a brush he had with an abusive teacher.

“I was in seventh grade. I was a young dumb kid, and I had a gym teacher that acted inappropriately towards me and was trying to do things that I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Vince shared. “I was just fortunate that I ran,” noting, “I don’t think I ever told anybody about that my whole life.”

Vince continued, “I wrote this song some years ago, and never really knew where it came from until now, when people are finally having the courage to speak out about abuse,” adding, “I think it’s beyond beautiful and beyond healthy, to see people who have been wronged finally having a voice.”

