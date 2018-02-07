Filed Under:corden, corden seduces, fifty, Fifty Shades Freed, james, Jamie Dornan, seduces, seduces jamie, shades parody, watch james

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Mr. Corden will see you now.

In the Late Late Show parody above, James Corden invites the very innocent Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan into his secret room, introducing him to a whole new world of pleasure: model trains.

“It’s important that you know you can leave at any time,” Corden said a serious yet sultry voice. “I meant what I said,” he added, “a helicopter is on standby to take you anywhere you want to go.”

Then he unlocked the door and Dornan’s whole life changed.

“You’re a nerd?” he asked.

“I’m a hobbyist,” Corden clarified.

“What’s the difference?” the actor asked.

Things got heated when the late-night personality asked Dornan to “turn around,” after which he put on a bandana and train conductor hat. “Call me signal master,” he instructed.

Watch the hilarious Fifty Shades spoof in the clip above.

