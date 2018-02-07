(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)8/14/2017 - File photo dated 28/01/16 of Ryan Reynolds who has said he is "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" after a female stunt driver was killed on the set of his film Deadpool 2. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The wait is over! A new trailer for Deadpool 2 came out on Wednesday morning. The clip opens with Josh Brolin’s character Cable giving a evil villain monologue. The trailer pulls off a Toy Story spoof before getting serious. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it,” growls Cable. “What’s the most pain you’ve ever felt?”

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool interrupts the video complaining about bad graphics. This is fun! Take a look.

The next edition of Deadpool is scheduled for release on May 18th.