Photo: Jim Wright

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — There are many sides to Dierks Bentley: country music star, pilot, husband and dad. And now, the 42-year-old singer/songwriter can add fashion collaborator to his resume.

The 13-time Grammy Award nominee is teaming up with Flag & Anthem for a new line of vintage-inspired sportswear that will debut on the company’s website and at retailers including Buckle, Von Maur and Dillard’s this month.

“I can’t say I’m overly fashion-oriented,” Bentley told PeopleStyle. “So I think that is something unique about our thing. It is not meant for fashion people. It is meant for people like me, that when they were 17 years old, they saved up enough money to go buy a pair of Lucky jeans because they were the cool jeans to have back then.”

The collection, which is available online, will be called Desert Son and will include vintage-washed T-shirts, raglans, hoodies and trucker hats with original graphics inspired by the singer’s lifestyle.

“I kinda dress like my audience in some way,” Bentley told PeopleStyle of the collection. “Not on purpose! It’s just who I am. Guys come to the show with their girl and they want to wear something that looks nice, but also something that their guy friends aren’t going to make fun of them for wearing. I think we do a good job of balancing that.”

Since this was his first foray into fashion, Bentley told WWD he let the Flag & Anthem team take the lead in the design process but also injected his opinions on the pieces. “They were so open to ideas and suggestions,” he said. And they also let his longtime stylist, Annie Psaltiras, be involved.

A more-extensive collection including button-down shirts and knit tops, jackets and denim will reportedly be offered this fall.

View the collection at FlagAndAnthem.com.