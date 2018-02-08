Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had a romantic honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and they want to show you some of the highlights.
Ballerini has shared a romantic video montage of the young lovers cavorting in the idyllic locale, with the singer’s song, “Unapologetically” serving as the soundtrack.
The stunning landscape is an ideal backdrop for the good-looking pair as they celebrate their marriage, which occurred last December 2 while they were in Mexico.
Watch the video below.
