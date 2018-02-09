iStock

Even if you don’t have a sweetie to celebrate with this February 14th(that’s next Wednesday, kittens), you can still come feel the love from Qdoba. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Mexican chain is partnering with No Hungry Kid to give you free food. And all you have to do is give up a smooch.

Customers who come to Qdoba on Valentine’s Day can get a free entree just by kissing someone or something of their choice. Just order an entree and then plant one on someone or something at checkout and you get a free meal.

So if you’re with your S.O., kiss them on the cheek and get the free food. No special someone to smooch? No problem. Just bring in a tiny action figure to kiss. Or kiss your phone. They don’t care and neither do you, because free food.

And this deal isn’t just good for you. For every kissy photo posted on social media with the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss, the chain will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to No Kid Hungry to battle childhood hunger. So pucker up, it’s for a good cause.

Source: Foodbeast