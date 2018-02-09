Photo: Olgaw101 | Dreamstime.com

(WYCD) — A Florida woman says airline employees told her to flush her pet hamster down the toilet after it wasn’t allowed on the plane.

Belen Aldecosea, 21, had called ahead and was told that her dwarf hamster Pebbles, a certified emotional support animal, could fly with her.

When the student arrived, she was told the animal was not allowed on the plane.

Aldecosea says an airline employee suggested she flush the hamster, which she did after being unable to rent a car.

Spirit admits that the airline was mistaken when Aldecosea was told Pebbles would be allowed on the plane, but denies that Aldecosea was ever told to flush her pet.