The former star of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” Kristin Cavallari is relaunching her reality career with a new show on E! set to air later this year. The 31 year old mom of 3 says she won’t put her kids on her show but her star quarterback husband, Jay Cutler will appear in the show!
Sources close to the project reveal that the focus will be on Kristin’s life in Nashville as she expands her fashion empire!
As of late, Jay’s NFL career is still up in the air. He finished out his contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. Kristin has expressed that she wants Jay to retire but would support him if he decided to play again.
So are you excited to see Kristin Cavallari back on tv?
Let’s flashback with these fun moments from the reality star!!
