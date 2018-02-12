By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at his home in Lebanon,Tenn., USA Today reports. He was 46 years old.

The cause of death is unknown.

The country singer had played concerts as recently as this past weekend, on Friday and Saturday nights.

Singletary was best known for hits Too Much Fun and I Let Her Lie, from his self-titled 1995 debut album, as well as The Note and Amen Kind of Love.

Last summer he and singer Rhonda Vincent released the classic country duets album American Grandstand.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.