Photo: Bhofack2 | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — If you are a self-proclaimed chocoholic, Cadbury has the job you’ve been feening for all your chocolate loving life!

The company is now looking for one “Chocolate & Cocoa Beverage Taster” and three “Chocolate Tasters,” and if you wish to apply you must be “eager to try new and inventive products” and have a “firm grasp of the English language.”

The job is part-time, pays $16 and hour, and work takes place at the University of Reading in the UK. You’ll be required to provide the company with “objective and honest feedback,” on the products you’ll taste.

Apply for one of the positions at the Mondelez International jobs site before the application deadline of February 16.

This new search comes a year after the company got 1,500 applications in the first 24 hours that the job was posted! Good Luck.

 

